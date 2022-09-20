RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia | After Russian occupation, traumatized Ukrainian city emerges | Ukraine warns of 'nuclear terrorism'
Braves’ Strider has sore oblique, will miss next start

The Associated Press

September 20, 2022, 5:40 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves rookie Spencer Strider has a sore left oblique and will not make his next start Saturday in Philadelphia.

Strider, the fastest pitcher to record 200 strikeouts in a single season, told the team he didn’t feel right after making his last start, a 5-2 victory Sunday over the Phillies.

“It’s not that we’re going to (put him on the injured list),” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “We just don’t want to take any chances. He wanted pitch, and we kind of took it out of his hands. And I’m glad he said something.

“That was smart of him because it’s just something that, if we don’t stay ahead of something like that, it could be an end of the year type thing.”

Strider will continue to play catch and when he feels good, the Braves will slot him back into the rotation.

“We talked about it yesterday,” Snitker said. “I think he felt it during the start. He mentioned something afterwards and treated him up yesterday. He was intent on making his next start and probably could, but we don’t want to take a chance.”

Atlanta will start Bryce Elder on Wednesday against Washington and push Max Fried back one day for the first of a four-game series that begins Thursday against the Phillies.

Strider reached 200 strikeouts in 130 innings, two-thirds of an inning quicker than Hall of Famer Randy Johnson in 2001. The right-hander is 11-5 with a 2.67 ERA in 20 starts and 11 relief appearances.

