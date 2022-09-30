Braves open 3-game series with the Mets

New York Mets (98-58, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (97-59, second in the NL East) Atlanta; Friday,…

New York Mets (98-58, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (97-59, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (5-3, 2.93 ERA, .72 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (13-7, 2.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 167 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -121, Braves +103; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets to open a three-game series.

Atlanta is 97-59 overall and 52-26 at home. Braves hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks fourth in the NL.

New York is 98-58 overall and 47-31 in road games. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.58 ERA, which ranks eighth in MLB play.

The matchup Friday is the 17th meeting between these teams this season. The Mets have a 9-7 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 38 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs for the Braves. Eddie Rosario is 10-for-28 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 24 doubles, five triples, 25 home runs and 103 RBI while hitting .274 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 13-for-39 with a double over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .249 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Mets: 7-3, .259 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Mets: Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.