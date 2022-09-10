Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | ‘Thank you, ma’am’ | Queen Elizabeth on currencies | Charles III proclaimed king | Photos
Astros face the Angels leading series 1-0

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 2:41 AM

Los Angeles Angels (60-78, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (89-49, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (11-8, 2.58 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 181 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (13-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -139, Angels +117; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Houston has an 89-49 record overall and a 46-21 record in home games. Astros pitchers have a collective 2.94 ERA, which ranks second in the majors.

Los Angeles has a 60-78 record overall and a 29-38 record on the road. Angels pitchers have a collective 3.79 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Saturday’s game is the 18th time these teams meet this season. The Astros hold a 12-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 34 doubles, 20 home runs and 78 RBI for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 12-for-39 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 33 home runs while slugging .535. Mike Trout is 13-for-39 with five home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .229 batting average, 1.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Angels: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (calf), Aledmys Diaz: 10-Day IL (groin), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Angels: Max Stassi: day-to-day (head), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

