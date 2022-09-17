Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | In Hong Kong, grief doubles as dissent | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres Saturday

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 3:55 AM

San Diego Padres (79-66, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (68-76, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (9-7, 3.28 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-2, 2.50 ERA, .91 WHIP, 163 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -110, Padres -108; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

Arizona is 68-76 overall and 39-37 at home. The Diamondbacks have a 50-16 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego has a 41-35 record in road games and a 79-66 record overall. The Padres have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .241.

The matchup Saturday is the 18th meeting between these teams this season. The Padres have a 12-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Rojas has a .268 batting average to rank sixth on the Diamondbacks, and has 21 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Jake McCarthy is 14-for-36 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has 34 doubles, a triple and 28 home runs for the Padres. Jake Cronenworth is 10-for-41 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .220 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Padres: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

