Angels star Trout homers in 7th straight game, 1 shy of mark

The Associated Press

September 12, 2022, 8:07 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout homered in his seventh consecutive game Monday night, one shy of the major league record.

The three-time AL MVP hit a two-run drive off Cleveland’s Konnor Pilkington in the fifth inning. Trout’s 35th homer of the season traveled 422 feet to dead center at Progressive Field.

Ken Griffey Jr., Don Mattingly and Dale Long share the major league record of eight straight games with a home run.

Trout can tie the mark Tuesday night when the Angels continue their series with the Guardians.

Trout is the first AL player with a seven-game home run streak since Kendrys Morales of Toronto in 2018. Cincinnati’s Joey Votto homered in seven straight last season from July 24-30.

