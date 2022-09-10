September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Home » MLB News » Angels' Ohtani exits start…

Angels’ Ohtani exits start in sixth with blister

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 10:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Angels starter Shohei Ohtani exited Saturday night’s game against the Houston Astros in the sixth inning with a blister on his right index finger.

As Ohtani was warming up to start the sixth, he motioned to the dugout. Interim manager Phil Nevin and a trainer came out to check on him. After conversing for several minutes, Ohtani walked off and was replaced by Jimmy Herget.

Ohtani yielded one run on six hits with seven strikeouts. The right-hander has allowed three or fewer runs in eight straight starts.

Ohtani remained in to hit to start the seventh.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up