Albert Pujols hits 698th home run, ties game for Cardinals

The Associated Press

September 16, 2022, 10:51 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 698th home run, a two-run drive that pulled the St Louis Cardinals into a sixth-inning tie with the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

Pujols hit a first-pitch slider Raynel Espinal 427 feet into the left-field stands for his 19th home run of the season, tying the score 4-4. Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the career list.

With 2,203 RBIs, Pujols moved within 11 of Ruth for second, behind Aaron’s 2,297.

Pujols has hit 15 home runs in 47 games since July 10 in his 22nd major league season. He intends to retire at the end of the season.

St. Louis has 17 games remaining.

