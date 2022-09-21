RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin sets partial mobilization | Biden to speak on Russia in UN | Germany, Slovenia agree to send tanks to Ukraine | 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes to join Russia
Adames leads Brewers against the Mets following 4-hit game

The Associated Press

September 21, 2022, 2:41 AM

New York Mets (95-55, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (78-70, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (12-4, 3.42 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.85 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -129, Brewers +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets after Willy Adames had four hits against the Mets on Tuesday.

Milwaukee has a 78-70 record overall and a 41-30 record at home. The Brewers have a 54-17 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

New York has a 95-55 record overall and a 45-29 record in road games. The Mets have a 43-15 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Mets are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 32 home runs while slugging .465. Adames is 16-for-38 with six doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 62 extra base hits (25 doubles and 37 home runs). Francisco Lindor is 13-for-42 with a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mets: 7-3, .247 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Matt Bush: day-to-day (groin), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

