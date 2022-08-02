WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia declares Ukrainian military unit a terrorist group | Kremlin strongly backs Beijing | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port
Yankees get OF Bader from Cardinals for LHP Montgomery

The Associated Press

August 2, 2022, 6:25 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees acquired Gold Glove-winning center fielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals for left-hander Jordan Montgomery ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, a surprising deal aimed at improving defense.

A speedy 28-year-old from Bronxville, New York, Bader has not played since June 26 because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

When he returns, he likely would play center field in a move that would put Aaron Judge back in right and see Aaron Hicks in left, with Giancarlo Stanton as the designated hitter.

Montgomery was 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA in 21 starts. His departure came one day after Frankie Montas was acquired from Oakland to join Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Jameson Taillon in the rotation.

Domingo Germán likely will remain in the rotation in the absence of Luis Severino, who is out until at least mid-September because of a strained lat muscle in his right side.

