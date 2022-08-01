WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine seeks to retake the south | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa | Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Home » MLB News » Yankees acquire reliever Scott…

Yankees acquire reliever Scott Effross in trade with Cubs

The Associated Press

August 1, 2022, 1:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired rookie reliever Scott Effross in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

Effross, a sidearming right-hander, is 1-4 with a 2.66 ERA and one save in 47 games this year. He made his big league debut last season, going 2-1 with a 3.68 ERA in 14 appearances with Chicago.

The rebuilding Cubs received minor league right-hander Hayden Wesneski in the deal. The 24-year-old Wesneski, a sixth-round selection in the 2019 amateur draft, is 6-7 with a 3.51 ERA in 19 starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Wesneski spent part of last season with Double-A Somerset, where his pitching coach was Daniel Moskos, now an assistant pitching coach with the Cubs.

The AL East-leading Yankees host the Seattle Mariners on Monday night. The trade deadline is Tuesday.

The addition of the 28-year-old Effross gives manager Aaron Boone another option in front of All-Star closer Clay Holmes.

Effross is particularly tough on right-handed batters, holding them to a .159 batting average this year.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

3 takeaways from FITARA 14

Can AI help Congress legislate more efficiently?

July was promising for TSP returns

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up