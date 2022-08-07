WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian rescues wild animals from war | Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism
White Sox shortstop Anderson starts reduced 2-day suspension

The Associated Press

August 7, 2022, 1:31 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson had his suspension for making contact with an umpire late last month cut from three to two games.

Anderson sat out the afternoon game at the Texas Rangers to begin the suspension, which will end with the first game of a doubleheader at Kansas City on Tuesday. Leury Garcia, primarily a second baseman, was in Sunday’s starting lineup at shortstop.

Major League Baseball suspended the All-Star shortstop Anderson for three games initially (and fined him an undisclosed amount) for making contact on July 29 with plate umpire Nick Mahrley during an argument.

Anderson appealed, and his suspension was reduced.

“We just picked a day … seemed to make the most sense,” manager Tony La Russa said of starting the suspension.

Anderson is hitting .301 this season, but hasn’t had a hit in his last 15 at-bats.

In other roster moves, the White Sox recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte and optioned RHP reliever Tanner Banks.

