WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
Home » MLB News » White Sox host the…

White Sox host the Tigers, try to extend home win streak

The Associated Press

August 14, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Detroit Tigers (43-72, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (58-56, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (2-6, 3.83 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (2-5, 5.88 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -203, Tigers +169; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Detroit Tigers.

Chicago has a 58-56 record overall and a 27-29 record at home. The White Sox have a 47-9 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Detroit has an 18-39 record on the road and a 43-72 record overall. The Tigers are 21-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The White Sox are up 9-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 28 doubles and 14 home runs for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 12-for-40 with a home run over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Schoop has 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 32 RBI for the Tigers. Javier Baez is 9-for-40 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by six runs

Tigers: 1-9, .205 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Joe Kelly: day-to-day (head), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Tigers: Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Breaking down a few key recommendations from the Federal Salary Council

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

Postal unions demand USPS ramp up hiring to address understaffing

One prime contractor is growing its own startups with promising technology

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up