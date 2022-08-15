Walker leads Diamondbacks against the Giants after 4-hit outing

Arizona Diamondbacks (53-61, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (57-57, third in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Arizona Diamondbacks (53-61, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (57-57, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (6-11, 4.13 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (3-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Francisco Giants after Christian Walker had four hits on Sunday in a 7-4 win over the Rockies.

San Francisco has gone 32-27 at home and 57-57 overall. The Giants have hit 133 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

Arizona has a 53-61 record overall and a 21-32 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have gone 39-12 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Monday’s game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Diamondbacks have a 6-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson is third on the Giants with 31 extra base hits (14 doubles and 17 home runs). LaMonte Wade Jr is 6-for-18 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Walker has 17 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs while hitting .218 for the Diamondbacks. Emmanuel Rivera is 10-for-24 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by two runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

