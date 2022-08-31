RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN heads to troubled Ukraine nuclear plant | Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's south | Vatican: Pope condemns Russia’s ‘repugnant’ war
Thomas leads Diamondbacks against the Phillies following 4-hit game

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 2:41 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (72-58, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (61-67, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Bailey Falter (2-3, 4.41 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (3-2, 3.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -138, Diamondbacks +117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies after Alek Thomas’ four-hit game on Tuesday.

Arizona has a 34-32 record in home games and a 61-67 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 45-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Philadelphia has a 72-58 record overall and a 33-28 record in road games. The Phillies have a 54-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Diamondbacks have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 19 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 73 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Jake McCarthy is 11-for-33 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 18 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 77 RBI for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 13-for-37 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .254 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Nicholas Castellanos: day-to-day (toe), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

