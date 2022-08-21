WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian drones downed in Crimea | US announces new military aid | Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge | Doctors stay in war-hit towns: ‘People need us’
Home » MLB News » Tampa Bay Rays and…

Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals meet in game 4 of series

The Associated Press

August 21, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Kansas City Royals (49-73, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (64-55, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (4-8, 4.13 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (1-7, 4.75 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -171, Royals +144; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays take a 2-1 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Kansas City Royals.

Tampa Bay has a 37-23 record at home and a 64-55 record overall. The Rays have gone 17-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Kansas City is 49-73 overall and 20-39 on the road. The Royals have a 19-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 26 doubles and seven home runs for the Rays. Francisco Mejia is 10-for-28 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 17 home runs while slugging .444. Vinnie Pasquantino is 12-for-30 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .231 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Royals: 3-7, .197 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Federal unions have a way to locate unrepresented employees, OPM says

Army nearly ready to move thousands of users to BYOD, virtual desktop programs

State Dept’s top HR official outlines vision to rebuild diplomatic workforce

New pilot program will give Army Guard members childcare on drill days

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up