Subway Series draws record viewers for Mets on SNY

NEW YORK (AP) — A 4-2 loss to the Yankees in the Subway Series finale was the Mets’ most-viewed game in the 17-year history of the SNY network.

The game between first-place teams at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night was seen by 817,516 viewers, SNY said Wednesday. That topped the previous high of 806,047 for the final game at Shea Stadium on Sept. 28, 2008.

The second Subway Series game was not televised by the Yankees’ YES network and the Yankees’ broadcast was available as a stream on Amazon Prime, which has not released viewer figures for its Yankees games.

The Yankees’ 4-2 win on Monday night was seen by nearly 1.1 million viewers on television: 617,000 on YES and 458,452 for the Mets’ broadcast on over-the-air WPIX.

