Royals send 3B Rivera to Diamondbacks for RHP Weaver

The Associated Press

August 1, 2022, 7:27 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals traded third baseman Emmanuel Rivera to the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-hander Luke Weaver in the second minor move made by Kansas City on Monday to add organizational pitching depth.

Earlier in the day, the Royals sent cash to the Seattle Mariners for left-hander Anthony Misiewicz.

The 26-year-old Rivera was hitting .237 with six homers and 22 RBIs in 63 games for the Royals this season. But he was mostly used as a backup in Kansas City, and his trade could mean a move back to third base for elite youngster Bobby Witt Jr. and more time in the lineup at shortstop for rookie Maikel Garcia.

Weaver is 1-1 with a 7.71 ERA for Arizona this season. He has a 4.76 ERA across parts of seven big league seasons.

The Royals figure to be prominent sellers ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. Two-time All-Star utilityman Whit Merrifield and relievers Josh Staumont and Scott Barlow are among the most likely to be dealt.

