Rockies RHP Senzatela has torn left ACL, out for season

The Associated Press

August 19, 2022, 6:56 PM

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee, manager Bud Black said Friday.

Senzatela was hurt during his start Thursday at St. Louis. He and first baseman Elehuris Montero were both racing toward Brendan Donovan’s second-inning grounder when Senzatela broke toward first base in a sudden change of direction. His knee buckled and he fell to the ground, holding his leg in his hands and clearly in pain.

“It’s a tough one for Antonio,” Black said before the Rockies hosted San Francisco on Friday night. “I feel bad for him. The season comes to an end due to injury, and a lengthy one. But he’ll get the repair and he’ll be back, hopefully in six to eight months.”

Senzatela, who’s in the first season of a five-year, $50 million contract, went 3-7 with a 5.07 ERA in 19 starts this season. He is 39-42 with a 4.88 ERA in six seasons, all with Colorado.

He’s expected to have surgery sometime in the next two weeks.

The Rockies placed Senzatela on the 15-day injured list and reinstated pitcher Jhoulys Chacin.

