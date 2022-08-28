Rockies enter matchup with the Mets on losing streak

Colorado Rockies (54-74, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (82-46, first in the NL East) New York;…

Colorado Rockies (54-74, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (82-46, first in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (6-10, 5.22 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (9-3, 2.33 ERA, .94 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -353, Rockies +280; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head into the matchup with the New York Mets as losers of four in a row.

New York has an 82-46 record overall and a 43-19 record at home. Mets hitters are batting a collective .258, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Colorado has an 18-42 record on the road and a 54-74 record overall. The Rockies have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .322.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Mets hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 54 extra base hits (23 doubles and 31 home runs). Mark Canha is 11-for-25 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 24 home runs while slugging .494. Randal Grichuk is 11-for-34 with a double, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .252 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Alex Colome: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

