WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian disinformation spreading | US pledges $1 billion more rockets | Accusations over nuclear plant attacks
Home » MLB News » Rockies begin 3-game series…

Rockies begin 3-game series at home against the Cardinals

The Associated Press

August 9, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Louis Cardinals (60-48, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (48-63, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-8, 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-3, 5.75 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -181, Rockies +153; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

Colorado has a 48-63 record overall and a 30-27 record in home games. The Rockies have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .406.

St. Louis has a 60-48 record overall and a 25-28 record in road games. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.79 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Rodgers has 24 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 51 RBI for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 11-for-35 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 30 doubles and 26 home runs while hitting .332 for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 11-for-31 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .271 batting average, 5.89 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Cardinals: 9-1, .263 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery: day-to-day (cramps), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

CBP’s internal affairs division looks to hire hundreds of investigators

July federal retirement claims up from previous month, last year

SBA shuffles its CIO chair once again

Researchers ask Census to stop controversial privacy method

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up