Rockies begin 3-game series at home against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (60-48, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (48-63, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-8, 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Rockies: Ryan Feltner (1-3, 5.75 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -181, Rockies +153; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday to begin a three-game series.

Colorado has a 48-63 record overall and a 30-27 record in home games. The Rockies have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .406.

St. Louis has a 60-48 record overall and a 25-28 record in road games. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.79 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Rodgers has 24 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 51 RBI for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 11-for-35 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 30 doubles and 26 home runs while hitting .332 for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 11-for-31 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .271 batting average, 5.89 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Cardinals: 9-1, .263 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery: day-to-day (cramps), Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

