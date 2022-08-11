WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia struggles with manpower shortage | 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea | Russian journalist charged over war criticism | Anti-Russian gas protest in Bulgaria
Reds face the Cubs at the Field of Dreams

The Associated Press

August 11, 2022, 3:55 AM

Chicago Cubs (45-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-66, fifth in the NL Central)

Dyersville, Iowa; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (4-6, 3.97 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -114, Cubs -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds square off against the Chicago Cubs at the Field of Dreams.

Cincinnati is 44-66 overall with a 16-23 record in NL Central play. The Reds have a 28-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago is 45-65 overall with a 22-24 record in NL Central games. The Cubs are 27-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the eighth time this season. The Cubs are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has 20 doubles, six home runs and 51 RBI for the Reds. Jose Garcia is 5-for-25 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner is seventh on the Cubs with a .300 batting average, and has 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 17 walks and 37 RBI. Ian Happ is 8-for-34 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Cubs: 4-6, .231 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (calf), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Steven Brault: 10-Day IL (covid), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

