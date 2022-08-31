Reds and Cardinals meet to determine series winner

St. Louis Cardinals (75-55, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (51-77, fourth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Wednesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (75-55, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (51-77, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-6, 3.45 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (3-10, 6.10 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -236, Reds +192; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Cincinnati is 27-37 at home and 51-77 overall. The Reds have gone 34-15 in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis has a 33-33 record on the road and a 75-55 record overall. The Cardinals have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .330.

Wednesday’s game is the 14th time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals hold an 8-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has eight home runs, 27 walks and 59 RBI while hitting .264 for the Reds. Donovan Solano is 13-for-41 with three doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has a .333 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 34 doubles and 33 home runs. Corey Dickerson is 17-for-32 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .252 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .266 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Justin Dunn: day-to-day (shoulder), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (calf), T.J. Zeuch: 15-Day IL (back), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Reynolds: 10-Day IL (hip), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.