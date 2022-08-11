WAR IN UKRAINE: West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | Russia struggles with manpower shortage | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine | 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea
Reds 2B India leaves ‘Field of Dreams’ game with leg injury

The Associated Press

August 11, 2022, 9:11 PM

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India left Thursday night’s “Field of Dreams” game in Iowa because of a leg contusion.

India was hit on his lower left leg by a pitch from Chicago Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly in the first inning. He was replaced by Matt Reynolds before the start of the fourth.

The 25-year-old India is batting .243 with seven homers and 24 RBIs in 59 games this season. He won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2021.

The Reds were the home team for Major League Baseball’s second “Field of Dreams” game, played in a throwback ballpark a short walk from the main field for the beloved 1989 movie.

