Rays score all 7 runs in 9th inning, Tigers get none

DETROIT (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays scored seven runs in the ninth inning, with two batters drawing bases-loaded walks, to beat the Detroit Tigers 7-0 on Sunday.

With the game scoreless in the ninth, Isaac Parades hit a one-out single off Tigers closer Gregory Soto (2-6), then took third on a two-out double by Francisco Mejia. Soto walked Jose Siri to load the bases, then missed on a 3-2 pitch to Yu Chang.

Soto walked Yandy Diaz, his fourth batter of the inning, to make it 2-0.

Jason Foley replaced Soto and allowed a two-run single to Brandon Lowe, a two-run double by Randy Arozarena and an RBI single by Roman Quinn. Paredes, the 11th batter of the inning, struck out.

Rays opener Drew Rasmussen pitched three scoreless innings and Colin Poche (4-1) got the win.

Tigers starter Matt Manning pitched seven shutout innings, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out seven.

Rays: Off Monday, then start a two-game series in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Tampa Bay hasn’t announced its starter, who will go up against Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.49 ERA).

Tigers: Off Monday, then three games at home against the Cleveland Guardians starting Tuesday. Shane Bieber (6-6, 3.39) will start for the Guardians against the Tigers’ Tyler Alexander (2-5, 4.04).

