WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine seeks to retake the south | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa | Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Home » MLB News » Rays acquire lefty reliever…

Rays acquire lefty reliever Garrett Cleavinger from Dodgers

The Associated Press

August 1, 2022, 4:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league outfielder Germán Tapia.

The Rays said Monday that Cleavinger, who spent parts of the past three seasons in the majors with the Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies, will report to Triple-A Durham. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Luke Bard was designated for assignment.

Cleavinger, obtained by Los Angeles from Philadelphia in a three-way trade that also involved the Rays in December 2020, made four appearances for the Dodgers this season. He was 0-1 with a 10.38 ERA over 4 1/3 innings.

The 28-year-old lefty is 2-5 with a 4.70 ERA in 27 career games with the Phillies and Dodgers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

July was promising for TSP returns

CMMC set for trial run, but criticism abounds for highly anticipated ‘CAP’ document

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

Customs and Border Protection expands use of facial recognition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up