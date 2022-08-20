WAR IN UKRAINE: US buying Ukraine grain for hungry regions | US gives Ukraine military aid, drones | Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility | Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens
Home » MLB News » Rays ace Glasnow faces…

Rays ace Glasnow faces hitters for 1st time since surgery

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 2:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow threw 20 pitches in his first live batting-practice session since undergoing Tommy John surgery a little over one year ago.

The 2021 opening-day starter faced hitters Saturday at the Rays’ spring training complex in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said it “went well,” but noted that the sweltering summer temperature may have frustrated him. Earlier in the week, Glasnow said he was looking forward to pitching in the heat on the road.

Glasnow went 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts last year before having surgery on Aug. 4, 2021.

There is a chance the 6-foot-8 Glasnow will return before the regular season ends.

In other injury news, Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco (surgery on right hamate bone in hand) was scheduled to sit out his fourth consecutive game with Triple-A Durham after departing his first rehab game Tuesday with hand soreness.

Cash said Saturday’s plan was to get treatment for Franco, take grounders and throw. He didn’t rule out hitting in an indoor cage.

Franco has been on the IL since July 10. He also missed 23 games this season due to a right quadriceps strain.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

New pilot program will give Army Guard members childcare on drill days

Foundational elements of CDM paying off for agencies

Army nearly ready to move thousands of users to BYOD, virtual desktop programs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up