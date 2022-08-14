WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
Rangers and Mariners play with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press

August 14, 2022, 2:42 AM

Seattle Mariners (62-53, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (50-63, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.47 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (9-3, 2.85 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -121, Rangers +102; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Texas is 50-63 overall and 24-32 in home games. The Rangers have hit 138 total home runs to rank ninth in MLB play.

Seattle has a 31-27 record on the road and a 62-53 record overall. The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .383.

Sunday’s game is the 16th time these teams square off this season. The Mariners have a 12-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Lowe is fourth on the Rangers with a .284 batting average, and has 18 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 30 walks and 48 RBI. Adolis Garcia is 14-for-39 with a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Ty France has a .294 batting average to rank fourth on the Mariners, and has 19 doubles and 14 home runs. Mitch Haniger is 11-for-26 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by four runs

Mariners: 6-4, .217 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Rangers: Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Kole Calhoun: 10-Day IL (heel), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (blister), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Mariners: Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

