WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian drones downed in Crimea | US announces new military aid | Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge | Doctors stay in war-hit towns: ‘People need us’
Home » MLB News » Pujols leads Cardinals against…

Pujols leads Cardinals against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit outing

The Associated Press

August 21, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Louis Cardinals (68-51, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-65, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (10-5, 2.81 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -134, Diamondbacks +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Albert Pujols had four hits on Saturday in a 16-7 win over the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 32-31 record in home games and a 55-65 record overall. Diamondbacks pitchers have a collective 4.16 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

St. Louis has a 28-30 record on the road and a 68-51 record overall. The Cardinals are 48-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Cardinals are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 17 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 70 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Emmanuel Rivera is 8-for-30 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 34 doubles and 31 home runs for the Cardinals. Pujols is 14-for-26 with a double, six home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.24 ERA, even run differential

Cardinals: 8-2, .319 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (hamstring), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Foundational elements of CDM paying off for agencies

Acquisition workers now have a much easier path to track continuous learning requirements

Army nearly ready to move thousands of users to BYOD, virtual desktop programs

New pilot program will give Army Guard members childcare on drill days

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up