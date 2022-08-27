RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia blocks nuclear agreement | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup | Radiation fears grow near Ukrainian nuclear plant
Home » MLB News » Pirates aim to break…

Pirates aim to break 5-game road losing streak, play the Phillies

The Associated Press

August 27, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pittsburgh Pirates (47-78, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (71-55, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Tyler Beede (1-3, 4.13 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.30 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -272, Pirates +221; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will attempt to stop a five-game road slide when they visit the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philadelphia has a 71-55 record overall and a 38-29 record at home. The Phillies have a 40-17 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Pittsburgh has a 21-42 record on the road and a 47-78 record overall. The Pirates have a 36-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Phillies hold a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins has 23 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 9-for-28 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Ben Gamel has 18 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 8-for-39 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .274 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Pirates: 2-8, .211 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: day-to-day (shoulder), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

DoD to release, start implementing new zero trust strategy by Oct. 1

DoD seeks better integration between cyber risks, operations

SSA, AFGE renegotiate agreement to give employees more official time

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up