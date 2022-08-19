WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia deploys hypersonic missiles | High-level talks in Ukraine yield little reported progress | Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea
Home » MLB News » Phillies start 4-game series…

Phillies start 4-game series at home against the Mets

The Associated Press

August 19, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New York Mets (76-43, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (65-52, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (10-7, 3.27 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-9, 3.07 ERA, .93 WHIP, 165 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -125, Mets +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the New York Mets to begin a four-game series.

Philadelphia is 65-52 overall and 32-26 at home. Phillies pitchers have a collective 3.70 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

New York has a 76-43 record overall and a 36-24 record on the road. The Mets have the 10th-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .409.

Friday’s game is the 16th time these teams match up this season. The Mets hold an 11-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins has 21 doubles, two triples and 26 home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 11-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Starling Marte has 20 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 10-for-36 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .268 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mets: 6-4, .242 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Bryce Harper: 60-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (ankle), Corey Knebel: 15-Day IL (lat), Kyle Schwarber: day-to-day (calf), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Eduardo Escobar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Taijuan Walker: day-to-day (back), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (illness), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

USDA’s new answer to cutting food waste by 50%: Jelly ice

GSA announces small increase to per diem lodging rates for 2023

Deputy US CTO Lynne Parker, leading federal AI expert, leaving government

OMB’s Coleman to step down from federal personnel role

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up