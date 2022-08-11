WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia struggles with manpower shortage | 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea | Russian journalist charged over war criticism | Anti-Russian gas protest in Bulgaria
Home » MLB News » Phillies play the Marlins…

Phillies play the Marlins on home winning streak

The Associated Press

August 11, 2022, 3:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Miami Marlins (49-61, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (62-48, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (7-4, 4.36 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -169, Marlins +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep their seven-game home win streak intact when they face the Miami Marlins.

Philadelphia is 62-48 overall and 32-25 in home games. The Phillies have gone 29-10 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Miami has a 49-61 record overall and a 26-33 record on the road. The Marlins are 30-4 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Thursday for the 13th time this season. The Phillies are up 8-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 16 doubles and 34 home runs for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 13-for-33 with two doubles, two triples and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Miguel Rojas has 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 RBI while hitting .233 for the Marlins. Charles Leblanc is 15-for-35 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 9-1, .280 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .205 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Senate committee calls on VA, DOJ to improve accessibility to federal technology

Pentagon advisers want DoD to build out agreements between small and large defense businesses

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

Does the government need a FOIA enforcer?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up