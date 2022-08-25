Phillies host the Reds, aim to continue home win streak

Cincinnati Reds (48-74, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (69-55, third in the NL East) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:05…

Cincinnati Reds (48-74, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (69-55, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Justin Dunn (1-1, 6.08 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-10, 3.25 ERA, .96 WHIP, 174 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -331, Reds +260; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Philadelphia has gone 36-29 at home and 69-55 overall. The Phillies are 51-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati has gone 22-38 on the road and 48-74 overall. The Reds are 34-14 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Phillies hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto has 21 doubles, five triples and 14 home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 16-for-44 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jonathan India has 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 27 RBI for the Reds. Jake Fraley is 9-for-33 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .293 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Reds: 4-6, .268 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Bryce Harper: 60-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Mike Moustakas: day-to-day (calf), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Reynolds: 10-Day IL (hip), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.