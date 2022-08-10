WAR IN UKRAINE: Large explosions rock Russian military air base | Russian diplomat chides US for rushing nuclear inspections | Russia extends opposition activist's detention
Phillies host the Marlins, aim to continue home win streak

The Associated Press

August 10, 2022, 2:42 AM

Miami Marlins (49-60, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (61-48, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (10-4, 1.88 ERA, .94 WHIP, 141 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (6-8, 4.02 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -131, Marlins +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep a six-game home win streak alive when they play the Miami Marlins.

Philadelphia has a 61-48 record overall and a 31-25 record in home games. The Phillies have a 29-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Miami has a 49-60 record overall and a 26-32 record on the road. The Marlins have a 30-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams match up Wednesday for the 12th time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 7-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 34 home runs while slugging .499. Rhys Hoskins is 12-for-35 with five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 9-1, .282 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .199 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (groin), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

