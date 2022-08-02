WAR IN UKRAINE: Brittney Griner’s trial resumes | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port | Pope may meet Russia patriarch
Padres play the Rockies leading series 1-0

The Associated Press

August 2, 2022, 2:43 AM

Colorado Rockies (46-58, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (58-46, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-0); Padres: Yu Darvish (9-4, 3.24 ERA, .97 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -260, Rockies +215; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Colorado Rockies.

San Diego is 58-46 overall and 28-22 at home. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.74 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Colorado is 46-58 overall and 16-31 in road games. Rockies hitters have a collective .404 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Rockies have an 8-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with a .293 batting average, and has 21 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 40 walks and 57 RBI. Jurickson Profar is 12-for-38 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Iglesias has a .302 batting average to rank 10th on the Rockies, and has 23 doubles and three home runs. Brendan Rodgers is 17-for-39 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .230 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rockies: 3-7, .252 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Eric Hosmer: day-to-day (neck), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (knee), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Antonio Senzatela: day-to-day (leg), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

