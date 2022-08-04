WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian cities shelled | Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon | Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce | US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths
Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM, dies at 45

The Associated Press

August 4, 2022, 1:31 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Nicole Hazen, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, has died from complications due to glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. She was 45.

She was diagnosed with cancer more than two years ago. The family has four sons, Charlie, John, Teddy and Sam. The team sent a statement confirming that Hazen died on Thursday.

“Nicole lived her life and loved her family with fierceness and devotion,” the Hazen family said in a statement. “She spent every day in the service of others as a mother, wife and educator advocating for goodness. From our family, we remain forever grateful for the love, support and random acts of kindness bestowed upon us for the last two years and four months. We would not have been able to walk down this road, with her, without the help and generosity of our community.”

Mike Hazen announced he was taking a partial leave of absence last year to help take care of his wife and family.

