New York Mets host the Atlanta Braves Sunday

Atlanta Braves (64-45, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (69-39, first in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (6-3, 2.79 ERA, .99 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.80 ERA, .60 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -144, Braves +123; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

New York is 34-18 at home and 69-39 overall. The Mets have a 50-8 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Atlanta is 64-45 overall and 27-23 on the road. The Braves have the third-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .442.

The matchup Sunday is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Mets have a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads New York with 29 home runs while slugging .550. Francisco Lindor is 16-for-36 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 29 home runs while slugging .587. William Contreras is 8-for-29 with four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .315 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Braves: 5-5, .264 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Travis d’Arnaud: day-to-day (undisclosed), Mike Ford: 10-Day IL (neck), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.