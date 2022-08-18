WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia deploys hypersonic missiles | High-level talks in Ukraine yield little reported progress | Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea
Home » MLB News » MRI on Twins righty…

MRI on Twins righty Tyler Mahle’s shoulder shows no damage

The Associated Press

August 18, 2022, 6:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The MRI exam on Tyler Mahle’s shoulder showed no damage, and the Minnesota Twins right-hander avoided landing on the injured list.

The Twins announced Thursday that Mahle will be listed as day to day with general soreness and fatigue, after their newest starting pitcher was pulled from his outing Wednesday in the third inning. His next turn in the rotation is unclear.

Making his third start since he was acquired from Cincinnati at the trade deadline, Mahle faced eight batters before his early exit against Kansas City. He pitched 2 1/3 innings of hitless ball, throwing 29 of 42 pitches for strikes with diminished velocity.

On July 6, the Reds placed Mahle on the 15-day injured list with a strained right shoulder, and an MRI then ruled out any serious issues.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Deputy US CTO Lynne Parker, leading federal AI expert, leaving government

State Dept launching two fellowships to build diverse next-generation workforce

Five federal workforce items on Congress’ to-do list

OMB’s Coleman to step down from federal personnel role

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up