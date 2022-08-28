Miami Marlins host the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday

Los Angeles Dodgers (87-38, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (55-71, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Sunday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (87-38, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (55-71, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (13-7, 2.36 ERA, .96 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-1, 1.41 ERA, .97 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -287, Marlins +233; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Miami has a 55-71 record overall and a 26-34 record at home. The Marlins have gone 32-19 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles is 87-38 overall and 42-22 on the road. The Dodgers have a 68-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas has six home runs, 23 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .232 for the Marlins. Joey Wendle is 7-for-33 with four doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 42 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 15-for-39 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .187 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .291 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Dodgers: Gavin Lux: day-to-day (neck), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

