RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Concern about potential for nuclear plant leak | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | Russia blocks nuclear agreement | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup
Home » MLB News » Miami Marlins host the…

Miami Marlins host the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday

The Associated Press

August 28, 2022, 3:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Los Angeles Dodgers (87-38, first in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (55-71, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (13-7, 2.36 ERA, .96 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-1, 1.41 ERA, .97 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -287, Marlins +233; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Miami has a 55-71 record overall and a 26-34 record at home. The Marlins have gone 32-19 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles is 87-38 overall and 42-22 on the road. The Dodgers have a 68-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Rojas has six home runs, 23 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .232 for the Marlins. Joey Wendle is 7-for-33 with four doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 42 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 15-for-39 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .187 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .291 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Dodgers: Gavin Lux: day-to-day (neck), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (back), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Education Dept sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

SSA, AFGE renegotiate agreement to give employees more official time

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up