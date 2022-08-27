Mets try to keep home win streak going, host the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (54-73, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (81-46, first in the NL East) New York;…

Colorado Rockies (54-73, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (81-46, first in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-8, 4.93 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -253, Rockies +206; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they take on the Colorado Rockies.

New York has a 42-19 record at home and an 81-46 record overall. The Mets have a 60-9 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Colorado has an 18-41 record in road games and a 54-73 record overall. The Rockies are 36-21 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Mets lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff McNeil has a .322 batting average to rank 10th on the Mets, and has 34 doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Starling Marte is 14-for-42 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Iglesias is 11th on the Rockies with a .307 batting average, and has 29 doubles, three home runs, 16 walks and 47 RBI. Charlie Blackmon is 12-for-29 with seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rockies: 3-7, .254 batting average, 6.75 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Eduardo Escobar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Alex Colome: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

