RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 22 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine | Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months | PHOTOS: 6 months of war
Home » MLB News » Mets host the Rockies…

Mets host the Rockies in first of 4-game series

The Associated Press

August 25, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Colorado Rockies (54-71, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (79-46, first in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-4, 5.88 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (2-1, 2.31 ERA, .51 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -417, Rockies +324; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Colorado Rockies on Thursday to open a four-game series.

New York has gone 40-19 in home games and 79-46 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .408 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

Colorado has gone 18-39 in road games and 54-71 overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .263, the top team batting average in MLB play.

Thursday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 53 extra base hits (23 doubles and 30 home runs). Mark Canha is 10-for-27 with five doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 26 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 83 RBI for the Rockies. Elehuris Montero is 7-for-34 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .240 batting average, 6.90 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Eduardo Escobar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Alex Colome: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

There's a connection between remote work and DEIA, OPM's Harris says

White House, NARA consider next steps as electronic records deadline looms

Watchdog: Ex-Interior head Zinke lied during casino probe

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up