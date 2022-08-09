WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian disinformation spreading | US pledges $1 billion more rockets | Accusations over nuclear plant attacks
Mets host the Reds, try to continue home win streak

The Associated Press

August 9, 2022, 2:42 AM

Cincinnati Reds (44-64, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (71-39, first in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Mike Minor (1-8, 6.19 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (12-4, 3.82 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -311, Reds +250; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets, on a four-game home winning streak, host the Cincinnati Reds.

New York has gone 36-18 at home and 71-39 overall. The Mets have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.57.

Cincinnati has a 20-32 record in road games and a 44-64 record overall. The Reds have a 24-51 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Mets have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 21 doubles and 29 home runs for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 16-for-38 with five doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Kyle Farmer has a .248 batting average to rank third on the Reds, and has 20 doubles and six home runs. Jonathan India is 12-for-38 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .313 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Reds: 6-4, .229 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Mets: Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Jonathan India: day-to-day (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: day-to-day (calf), Kyle Farmer: day-to-day (neck), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

