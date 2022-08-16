WAR IN UKRAINE: Explosions refocus war on Crimea | Putin blasts US 'hegemony' | Russia's economy gets boost from wartime grain shipments | Ukrainian military says it repelled more than dozen attacks
Home » MLB News » Mets' Carrasco likely out…

Mets’ Carrasco likely out up to a month with oblique strain

The Associated Press

August 16, 2022, 3:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco is expected to miss up to a month after straining his left oblique, the team announced Tuesday in another setback for its rotation.

The 35-year-old Carrasco, 13-5 with a 3.92 ERA in a resurgement season for the NL East leaders, was hurt Monday night in a game at Atlanta.

The Mets said Carrasco had an MRI on Tuesday that showed a low-grade strain on the left side. The club said a typical timeline for this sort of injury was three to four weeks.

Carrasco gave up three runs in two innings in a 13-1 loss to the Braves, who trail New York by 4 1/2 games in the division. His outing was interrupted by a 55-minute rain delay in the second inning — he came back after the break and got the last out, but winced on his final pitch and was pulled.

“We’re just going to wait to see how I feel tomorrow and go from there,” Carrasco said after the game. “This is my first time that I’ve felt something like this. It just happened on the last pitch of the game.”

Carrasco had been 5-0 with a 1.69 ERA in his previous seven starts.

Acquired with star shortstop Francisco Lindor in a trade with Cleveland before the 2021 season, Carrasco was injured and went 1-5 in his first year with the Mets.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Space Force controls all military satellites

Navy's sea mission doesn't keep it out of the space business

Three reasons why organizational conflict of interest is back in the spotlight

DoD's decentralized strategy for active shooters could be dangerous, IG says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up