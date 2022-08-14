WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
Mets and Phillies square off with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press

August 14, 2022, 2:42 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (63-50, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (74-40, first in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (11-5, 2.63 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (9-7, 3.39 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -138, Phillies +117; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

New York has a 39-19 record at home and a 74-40 record overall. The Mets have the second-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .330.

Philadelphia has a 31-24 record on the road and a 63-50 record overall. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks sixth in the NL.

The teams square off Sunday for the 15th time this season. The Mets are ahead 10-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte has 20 doubles, four triples and 12 home runs for the Mets. Tyler Naquin is 7-for-22 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 16 doubles and 34 home runs for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 12-for-33 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .277 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .261 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Eduardo Escobar: day-to-day (side), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

