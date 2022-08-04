WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian cities shelled | Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon | Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce | US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths
Home » MLB News » Merrifield says he's vaccinated,…

Merrifield says he’s vaccinated, ready to play for Blue Jays

The Associated Press

August 4, 2022, 6:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Whit Merrifield said Thursday he is vaccinated for COVID-19 and will be cleared to play for Toronto when the Blue Jays return to Canada.

Merrifield was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on Tuesday for two minor leaguers. The two-time All-Star was in the starting lineup in center field for his first game with his new team Thursday night at Minnesota.

Merrifield was among 10 players on the Royals who were unvaccinated last month, preventing them from making their trip to Toronto. When asked about his decision, Merrifield drew the ire of Kansas City fans by saying: “Something happens and I happen to get on a team that has a chance to go play in Canada in the postseason, maybe that changes.”

Toronto leads the AL wild-card standings as it tries to make the postseason for the second time in three years. The next home game for the Blue Jays is Aug. 12 against Cleveland.

Toronto manager John Schneider said Merrifield will play almost every day in a variety of positions, most likely second base and center.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

3 agencies receive first installment of funds to improve customer experience

NRO director touts expanding commercial satellite partnerships

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up