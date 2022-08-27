McCarthy helps Diamondbacks beat sliding White Sox 10-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake McCarthy had a career-high four hits, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the fading Chicago White Sox…

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake McCarthy had a career-high four hits, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the fading Chicago White Sox 10-5 on Saturday night.

Geraldo Perdomo and Carson Kelly each had three RBIs as fourth-place Arizona handed Chicago its eighth loss in 10 games. The reigning AL Central champions dropped one game below .500 at 63-64.

Merrill Kelly surrendered Gavin Sheets’ three-run homer in the first, but allowed just one run over the next 6 1/3 innings in his first win since July 25. Kelly (11-5) yielded five hits and struck out seven while stopping a string of five straight no-decisions.

Emmanuel Rivera, Ketel Marté and Alek Thomas each drove in a run for the Diamondbacks, who won their second straight on the South Side.

Elvis Andrus had two hits for the White Sox. Davis Martin (2-4) was charged with five runs, four hits and four walks in three innings in his fifth career start.

