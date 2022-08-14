WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
Marlins to break losing streak in game against the Braves

The Associated Press

August 14, 2022, 2:42 AM

Atlanta Braves (69-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-64, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-6, 4.02 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Marlins +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins head into a matchup with the Atlanta Braves after losing three straight games.

Miami has a 50-64 record overall and a 23-31 record in home games. The Marlins have a 22-46 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Atlanta has a 69-46 record overall and a 32-24 record on the road. The Braves are 56-17 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The Braves hold an 8-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar has 17 doubles, 15 home runs and 47 RBI for the Marlins. Brian Anderson is 3-for-8 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 24 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 61 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 11-for-41 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .215 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Braves: 6-4, .266 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Anthony Bender: day-to-day (undisclosed), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (back), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (knee), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (covid), Max Fried: 7-Day IL (head), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: day-to-day (leg), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

