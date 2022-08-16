Longoria, Cobb power San Francisco to 6-1 over Diamondbacks

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria hit a two-run homer and Alex Cobb pitched six solid innings to lead the…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria hit a two-run homer and Alex Cobb pitched six solid innings to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 6-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

The Giants are 18-2 at home against Arizona since the start of the 2020 season.

San Francisco took control and broke open a scoreless game by scoring all of their runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner (6-12), the Giants’ 2014 World Series hero, allowed all six runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings while walking two and striking out six.

Longoria followed J.D. Davis’ one-out double and broke a scoreless tie with his 10th homer of the season, a drive into the left-center field stands. Longoria has 14 double-digit home run seasons. The 13 he accumulated before this season ranked him tied for sixth among active players.

After extending their lead to 3-0 in the fifth on Joey Bart’s double and Austin Slater’s RBI single, the Giants chased Bumgarner with three runs in the sixth. Davis’ leadoff single and Longoria’s walk set up the outburst. Thairo Estrada nit a double that scored Davis with one out and preceded Bart’s two-run double.

Cobb (4-6) struck out five in six innings and allowed five hits, including Christian Walker’s sixth-inning homer, his 28th of the season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Right fielder Daulton Varsho returned to the lineup, batting leadoff, after being hit in the jaw by a wayward between-innings throw from third baseman Josh Rojas … Ketel Marte did not start Monday, allowing him to rest his tight left hamstring. His playing status remained day to day.

Giants: Outfielder Joc Pedersen did not start, but was considered available after taking batting practice. Pedersen proved he was physically sound by rapping a pinch-hit double in the seventh. Pedersen was hit on his right pinkie by a pitch from Pittsburgh’s Zach Thompson on Sunday. Giants manager Gabe Kapler said that X-rays taken on Pedersen’s finger were negative. … Monday was deemed a day of rest for shortstop Brandon Crawford, who left the injured list on Aug. 7 after coping with left knee inflammation.

UP NEXT

The Giants and Diamondbacks continue their four-game series at Oracle Park on Tuesday. Arizona ace Merrill Kelly (10-5) will oppose San Francisco right-hander Jakob Junis (4-3).

___

