Kopech pulled after throwing 6 no-hit innings for White Sox

The Associated Press

August 12, 2022, 9:15 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech was pulled after throwing six no-hit innings against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

Kopech struck out a career-best 11, walked three and threw 85 pitches.

Manager Tony La Russa brought in reliever Reynaldo López to start the seventh, and the combined no-hit bid ended immediately when Detroit’s Javier Báez led off with a single to right-center.

The 26-year-old Kopech missed the 2019 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery and opted out in 2020 for health reasons.

He entered Friday night’s game at 4-8 with a 3.39 ERA. He has not thrown more than 100 pitches or worked more than seven innings in a start this year.

