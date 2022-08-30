RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia to hold joint war games with China, others | UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant in urgent mission | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days'
Judge hits 50th home run, becomes 10th player to do it twice

The Associated Press

August 30, 2022, 12:44 AM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 50th home run of the season Monday night, connecting in the eighth inning for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels.

The slugger sent a 434-foot solo drive to left-center off reliever Ryan Tepera to trim New York’s deficit to 4-3.

Judge became one of 10 players in major league history with multiple 50-homer seasons. He smashed 52 long balls in 2017, setting a rookie record that was broken two years later when Pete Alonso hit 53 for the New York Mets.

The 6-foot-7 Judge is chasing the single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs established by Roger Maris in 1961.

