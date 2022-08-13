WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
Happ leads homer barrage, Cubs power past struggling Reds

The Associated Press

August 13, 2022, 10:15 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ian Happ, Willson Contreras and Franmil Reyes homered, and the Chicago Cubs beat the stumbling Cincinnati Reds 7-2 on Saturday night.

Happ hit an RBI single in the fifth inning and a three-run shot in the seventh, continuing his long run of success at Cincinnati. The All-Star outfielder, who starred at the University of Cincinnati before he was selected by Chicago in the first round of the 2015 amateur draft, has 16 career homers at Great American Ball Park.

Reyes’ two-run drive in the fourth was his first homer since he was claimed off waivers from Cleveland on Monday.

Kyle Farmer had two hits and two RBIs for last-place Cincinnati, which has dropped five straight and seven of 10 overall. Graham Ashcraft (5-3) was charged with four runs, three earned, and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

